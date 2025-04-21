Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers Complete Offseason Trade with Minor Leaguer
Before the 2025 season, the Kansas City Royals acquired utility player Mark Canha in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, the two teams have completed the deal on Monday.
Per Curt Hogg, who covers the Brewers:
The Brewers have acquired right-hander Cesar Espinal as the player to be named in the Mark Canha trade with the Royals. Espinal, 19, has a 3.95 career minor-league ERA in three seasons pitching in the Dominican Summer League.
Espinal has thrown 73.0 innings in the Dominican Summer League, striking out exactly one batter per inning.
Espinal was originally with the Baltimore Orioles organization, but was traded to Kansas City in 2023.
As for Canha, he's performed well in limited action for Kansas City. He's hitting .389 with a .476 on-base percentage in 18 at-bats. He has four runs scored and an RBI. An 11-year veteran of the Athletics, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, San Francisco Giants and Royals, he's a .250 career hitter with 120 home runs.
Now 36 years old, he was a seventh-round pick in the 2010 draft. He made his major league debut in 2015.
The Brewers enter play on Monday at 12-10 overall and in second place in the National League Central. They will open up a series with the San Francisco Giants on Monday night at 9:45 p.m. ET.
The Royals are off but will return home on Tuesday night to host the woeful Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Kris Bubic (KC) pitches against Ryan Feltner (COL).
Related MiLB Stories
PAINTING THE CORNERS: Andrew Painter, on the mend from Tommy John surgery in 2023, had a great second rehab start with Single-A Clearwater on Friday. CLICK HERE:
DOWN on the FARM-ELO: Jonny Farmelo, a Top 100 prospect for the Seattle Mariners, is set to return to affiliated action before May as he rehabs a torn ACL. CLICK HERE:
BIG BAT FLIP: Andy Lugo, playing for the Greenville Drive, delivered maybe the most insane bat flip of all-time this weekend after a game-winning hit. CLICK HERE: