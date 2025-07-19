Kansas City Royals' Jac Caglianone Graduates Off MLB Top Prospects List
The Kansas City Royals began the second half of the major league season on Friday night with an 8-7 loss against the Miami Marlins, falling in 10 innings. It was a disappointing loss for Kansas City, who dropped to 5.5 games back in the American League wild card chase, but it was a positive day for Royals rookie Jac Caglianone.
The youngster officially graduated off the MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects list, solidifying his position as a big-leaguer. Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Payton Tolle took his place.
Caglianone, 22, who was taken with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 draft after a stellar career at Florida, made his major league debut on June 3.
He's struggled out of the gate, hitting just .143 for the Royals with four home runs and seven RBIs. Though the average hasn't come yet, the power is undeniable. He hit 15 home runs in just 50 minor league games this season between Double-A and Triple-A.
The Royals and Marlins will play again on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET as veteran right-hander Michael Wacha (KC) pitches against Cal Quantril (MIA).
Wacha has gone 4-9 this season, but he owns a solid 3.74 ERA. Quantrill has struggled for Miami, going 3-8 with a 5.62 ERA. Both players could be traded at the deadline, if the respective teams decide to sell. Kansas City advanced to the American League Division Series a season ago, so a selling deadline would certainly be a disappointment given the expectations.
