Kansas City Royals' Top Prospect Goes Viral Again, This Time for 120.9 mph Exit Velocity
Jac Caglianone, the Kansas City Royals’ first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, is becoming a household name even before his first major league at-bat.
That’s because, in just his first week of pro ball in 2025, he’ s hit three memorable, headline-screaming shots for the Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals.
“Jac Caglianone's first Double-A home run made it all the way out of the ballpark!,” MLB.com shared on social media last Saturday after his homer in Tulsa, Okla.
Three days later, MLB.com posted this:
“Jac Caglianone just BLASTED a 3-run homer to the moon.”
And then Thursday, there was this one from MLB Pipeline:
“120.9 mph?! @Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone rocketed a reported laser single.”
The hit quickly got through the hole at short, and the statistics started coming.
Minor league baseball writer Chris Clegg posted this to X on Thursday:
“The hardest hit ball by a Kansas City Royals ever in the statcast era was 118 mph by Eric Hosmer in 2017. Jac Caglianone had an opposite field single at 120.9 mph tonight in AA. Only 5 players in statcast history have hit a ball 120.9 or harder.”
Through his first six games A the Double-A level, Caglianone is hitting .346 (9-for-26) with two home runs and 11 RBIs.
MLB Pipeline lists the 22-year-old Caglianone as the No. 20 overall prospect in baseball and the top prospect at first base. It projects Caglianone will land with the Royals in 2026, but would a call-up for a sneak peek later in the season be a surprise?
