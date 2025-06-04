Kansas City Royals' Top Prospect Makes Massive Rise Up Baseball America Rankings
According to Baseball America's latest update (June 2025), Kansas City Royals prospect Jac Caglianone is among the biggest risers in the sport.
Just called up to the big leagues on Monday, Caglianone is now the No. 19 ranked prospect, up from No. 34.
Caglianone is showing the ability to make enough contact to make his top-of-the-scale power potential play in games. He doesn’t provide a lot of defensive value, and he may have some growing pains in the majors, but he has home run champion potential.
For comparison, he is the No. 10-ranked prospect at MLB Pipeline. He made his major league debut on Tuesday, going 0-for-5. The Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7.
At the minor league-level, Caglianone was hitting .322 between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. He had 15 homers and 56 RBIs.
He was selected No. 6 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Florida, where he led the Gators to the College World Series in both 2023 and 2024. The 2023 Gators lost in the CWS Final against LSU, which was anchored by Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews.
Caglianone will get his second shot at his first hit on Wednesday night as the two teams play again at 7:45 p.m. ET. Another Royals' prospect, Noah Cameron, will start on the mound. He's gone 2-1 thus far with an impressive 1.05 ERA. Miles Mikolas will take the mound for the Cardinals, as he's gone 4-2 with a 3.90 ERA.
St. Louis is 33-27 overall.
