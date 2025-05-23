Kansas City Royals' Top Prospect Shares Fascinating Home Run History with Bobby Witt Jr.
Kansas City Royals' top prospect Jac Caglianone hit his first home run at Triple-A Omaha on Thursday night, putting him alongside Bobby Witt Jr. in some fun statistical history.
Per Ian Kraft of Royals PR:
May 3, 2022: @BwittJr hit his 1st MLB home run off Dakota Hudson.
May 22, 2025: @jac_caglianone hit his 1st AAA home run off Dakota Hudson.
Witt is the pillar in which the entire franchise is built around, and he's off to another great start this season, hitting .305 with five homers, 28 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. The MVP runner-up last year in the American League, he's also a Gold Glove winner, a batting champion and a Silver Slugger. He made the All-Star Game last season as well.
Caglianone, 22, is the No. 10 ranked prospect in the game, per MLB Pipeline. He's hitting .321 between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Omaha this season with 10 home runs and 44 RBIs. The No. 6 pick in the draft just last year, he's projected to make his debut this season as the Royals chase another playoff berth.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Caglianone’s power was arguably the best in the 2024 Draft class. The left-handed slugger maxed out with a 121.7 mph exit velocity as a junior and didn’t stop there with a 117.3 mph max EV in the Fall League, second-best among batted balls measured by Statcast
At the MLB-level, the Royals enter play on Friday at 28-23 and in fourth place in the American League Central. They'll play the Twins at 8:10 p.m. ET.
Related MiLB Stories
MAYER TO WBC? According to reports out of Mexico, Boston Red Sox' top prospect Marcelo Mayer is interested in representing Mexico at the WBC. CLICK HERE:
MAGIC IN GREENSBORO? Keiner Delgado, a top-30 prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates, had a three-homer game on Wednesday, continuing a ridiculous streak for the High-A franchise. CLICK HERE:
SLOAN TIME: Ryan Sloan, a second-round pick of the Mariners, continues to thrive in his first professional season at Single-A Modesto. CLICK HERE: