Kansas City Royals' Well-Regarded Prospect Set to Make Major League Debut on Wednesday
Well-regarded Kansas City Royals prospect Noah Cameron is set to make his major league debut on Wednesday in place of All-Star Cole Ragans, who is battling a sore groin.
Per Joel Goldberg, Royals' broadcaster, on social media:
Royals will skip Cole Ragans tomorrow out of caution with the groin tightness that cut his last start short. Matt Quatraro says they don’t expect him to go on the IL. Noah Cameron will start tomorrow and make his MLB debut
Cameron, 25, is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline.
He was a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Central Arkansas. He's 2-0 thus far at Triple-A Omaha with a 3.32 ERA and owns a career 3.92 ERA in the minor leagues
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
What stands out about Cameron is his command. He’s a strikethrower, and he doesn’t walk batters: He had just a 6.7% walk rate in the Minors in ‘24. There was an uptick in his fastball, averaging 92 mph but with flashes of the mid-to-upper 90s. Although it can be susceptible to hard contact at times, it also grades better because of its command and how well it plays with his other pitches. Cameron’s bread and butter pitch is his plus changeup, a low-80s offering that tumbles and misses a ton of bats.
Cameron will be taking on the Tampa Bay Rays in his debut, with Drew Rasmussen his opponent. He's 1-1 with a 2.10 ERA. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. ET.
