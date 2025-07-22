Kyle Teel of White Sox off Top 100 prospect list; Yankees, Cardinals prospects rise
Kyle Teel is out. Carlos Lagrange and Leonardo Bernal are in.
Teel, a rookie catcher for the Chicago White Sox, graduated Monday from the MLB Pipeline list of Top 100 prospects, having achieved required milestones in the majors.
Taking his place in the rankings at No. 100 were Lagrange, a pitching prospect for the New York Yankees. And Bernal, in the St. Louis Cardinals' farm system, moved into the group of Top 10 catching prospects, as ranked by MLB Pipeline.
So just who are Lagrange and Bernal?
Lagrange is a 6-foot-7, 248-pound right-handed pitcher signed by the Yankees out of the Dominican Republic for $10,000 in early 2002, according to MLB Pipeline. His promotion now gives New York two Top 100 prospects. He joins infielder George Lombard Jr. , ranked No. 32, on the prestigious list.
Lagrange, 22, began the season with High-A Hudson Valley, and between the two clubs he has an 8-4 record with a 3.96 ERA in 15 games (14 starts). In 77.1 innings, he has 113 strikeouts and batters are hitting .186 against him.
Here is what MLB Pipeline says about him:
Lagrange sits at 97-99 mph and reaches 102 with his fastball, and he's showing more consistent carry, armside run and command with his heater now that he's fully healthy. His sweeping 82-85 mph slider can be a well-above-average offering at its best and he's doing a better job of landing it for strikes this year.
As for Bernal, the Cardinals discovered him playing for Panama on the international tournament circuit and signed him for $680,000 in January 2021, MLB Pipeline reported. He is still just 21.
Assigned to Double-A Springfield, the 6-foot, 245-pound prospect has a slash line of .282/.356/.468/.824 in 66 games. He has 11 home runs and 49 RBIs.
The Cardinals have a rich tradition at catcher, and MLB Pipeline said the St. Louis evaluators like what they see:
Bernal has long impressed folks in the St. Louis organization with his work ethic, and despite being a well-below-average runner, he moves well enough to be a good blocker and framer behind the plate. He is an efficient and effective thrower on stolen-base attempts, and his 35.2 percent caught-stealing rate was best among High-A qualifiers last season. Bernal will be Rule 5-eligible next offseason and should have a good 40-man case as a well-rounded backstop.
Related MiLB Stories
IN MEMORIAM: Ex-Baltimore Orioles prospect remembered as a hero after tragic drowning death. CLICK HERE
ON BOARD: Tampa Bay Rays’ top draft pick Daniel Pierce signs first pro contract. CLICK HERE
THE NEXT GENERATION: Former MLB star’s son drafted by Toronto Blue Jays. CLICK HERE