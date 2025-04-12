Loaded Seattle Mariners Minor League Affiliate is Only Pro Team to Accomplish This Feat
The Modesto Nuts, the Low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, are now 7-0 this season. With that, they are the only team in affiliated, professional baseball baseball that is unbeaten.
The Nuts beat the Lake Elsinore Storm 13-9 on Friday night. The Nuts are the back-to-back California League champions but they will cease to exist after this season ends. Because of stadium issues and California League re-shuffling, the Nuts will end operations and the Mariners will become partners with the Inland Empire 66ers.
We learned more about this situation on one of the recent editions of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, where we talked to Nuts' reporter Chris Correa.
The Nuts feature a loaded roster of top prospects including pitcher Ryan Sloan and infielder Felnin Celesten. Both are members of the Baseball America Top 100 prospect list.
Seattle has nine players represented on that list and a third, Jonny Farmelo, could appear back with Modesto once he recovers from a torn ACL.
The Nuts will look to continue their perfect season on Saturday when they play Lake Elsinore once again. At the major-league level, the Mariners are 6-8 and in fourth place in the American League West. After beating the Texas Rangers on Friday night, they'll be back in action again on Saturday with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Young flamethrower Kumar Rocker will take the mound against M's starter Bryan Woo. Rocker is 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA while Woo is 1-0 with a 3.75. He took a no-decision last time out.
