Yankees Make Highly Anticipated Move With Top Prospect George Lombard Jr.

The New York Yankees are making multiple changes to their roster following their first game after the trade deadline.

The Yankees have officially optioned shortstop Anthony Volpe, outfielder Jasson Domínguez, and right-handed reliever Angel Chivilli to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the team announced Monday night. In particular, Volpe being sent down to the minors sets the stage for New York's top prospect, infielder George Lombard Jr., to be called up for his big league debut, according to the YES Network's Jack Curry.

Lombard, the Yankees' first-round draft pick in 2023, made his Triple-A debut at the end of April. Despite facing some initial adversity at the plate following that promotion, the 21-year-old has been swinging a hot bat lately for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. And now, the young infielder is set to bring his talents to the Bronx.

The George Lombard Jr. era is beginning in New York

Mar 16, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees player George Lombard Jr. poses for a portrait during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: New York Yankees via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In total this year, Lombard has a .284 batting average, a .411 on-base percentage, and a .909 OPS with 12 home runs, 33 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in 78 minor league games. The top prospect started the season at Double-A, where he hit .312 in 20 games. That led to the young infielder earning his first chance to play at Triple-A.

In Lombard's first full month with the RailRiders, he had a .192 batting average in 27 games in May. The first-round pick then saw more success in June, hitting .306 in 14 games before landing on the injured list after spraining some fingers on his glove hand. This injury sidelined the 21-year-old for roughly a month. But after he returned in July, the infielder posted a .370 batting average and a 1.147 OPS in 14 games, including two rehab appearances with the FCL Yankees.

The Yankees view Lombard as an MLB-ready defender who's still developing as a hitter. But New York has clearly seen enough from the young shortstop at the plate lately to decide that it's time to test his skills in the majors. It will be interesting to see whether the Yankees make him their everyday shortstop or use him elsewhere on the diamond.

If Lombard is officially called up, he could make his MLB debut on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.