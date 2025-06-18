Longtime Major League Pitcher Working Toward, Waiting For Perhaps a Final MLB Job
Veteran Rich Hill is sticking with the Kansas City Royals on his minor league deal.
That’s according to reporting from Robert Murray of FanSided, who said Hill let the deadline to opt out of his minor league contract expire. Murray posted the following to X on Tuesday:
Rich Hill did not opt out of his minor-league contract with the Royals. But if Hill is not in the majors, and another team is willing to offer a major-league contract, Kansas City “will not stand in his way.”
At 45, Hill likely is making a push at likely his final go-round in the majors. He made his debut on June 15, 2005, throwing for the Chicago Cubs, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2002 MLB Draft.
Since then, the 6-foot-5 left-hander has pitched for a laundry list of teams: the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox (four times), then-Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, then-Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres.
That’s 13 teams – two shy of half the Major League Baseball franchises.
He has made 386 career appearances (248 starts) and has four complete games and two shutouts. Over 1,409 innings, he has faced 5,954 major league batters and compiled a career record of 90-74 with a 4.01 ERA.
Hill most recently pitched for the Boston Red Sox in a short stint before he was released Sept. 9, 2024.
He signed his free agent deal with the Royals on May 14. After getting his feet wet at the Arizona Complex League, Hill is 3-0 in three starts at Triple-A Omaha with a 2.81 ERA.
For either the Royals, or for a team that is shorthanded on the pitching staff due to injury, Hill could be a player worth watching as the summer wears on.
