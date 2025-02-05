Los Angeles Angels Give Top Prospect An Invitation to Spring Training With Chance to Earn 2B Job
The Los Angeles Angels issued an invitation to spring training on Tuesday to Christian Moore, the team’s top prospect who was drafted out of Tennessee just last summer. And with second base unclaimed, Moore could find himself on the Opening Day roster with an impressive camp.
The Angels don't shy away from promoting recent draft picks, after all.
They did it with pitcher Reid Detmers, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 draft, who had 28 starts to his name in the minor leagues when he was called up in August 2021; with shortstop Zach Neto, the No. 13 overall selection in 2022, who made his MLB debut the following April; and with Nolan Schanuel, who was taken No. 11 overall in 2023 and became the team's starting first baseman with just 22 minor league appearances to his credit.
Ranked as the No. 68 prospect by MLB Pipeline, Moore was the No. 8 overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The 22-year-old Moore is walking into a camp in Tempe, Arizona, where the second base position is wide open. The team’s rotating crop of second basemen last season – Brandon Drury, Keston Hiura, Kyren Paris and Michael Stefanic – combined to hit .173 with five home runs and 29 RBIs.
Of those players, only Paris remains on the 40-man roster.
The Angels likely will need extra infield help as the season starts. Neto is recovering from right shoulder surgery performed in November and probably won't be ready for Opening Day. Luis Rengifo, who can play second base, shortstop and third, will be a valuable infield puzzle piece.
Moore is one of 26 non-roster players invited to camp. Also on the list is former American League batting champion and two-time All-Star Tim Anderson, who signed a minor league deal with the Angels to compete for a job in the infield.
Moore was a key member of Tennessee's College World Series-winning team in 2024. He hit .375 with 34 home runs and 74 RBIs and led the nation in hits (111) and total bases (236).
