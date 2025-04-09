Los Angeles Angels Top-30 Prospect Makes History For Double-A Affiliate on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angles minor leaguer Cole Fontenelle hit for the cycle on Tuesday night, becoming the first player in Rocket City Trash Pandas history to accomplish that feat.
The Trash Pandas are the Double-A affiliate for the Halos.
Fontanelle, 23, was a seventh-round draft pick of the Angels back in 2023. He is ranked as the team's No. 23 overall prospect, per MLB.com. He's expected to make his debut in 2026.
A third baseman by trade, Fontanelle is a .275 career minor league hitter. He spent 2024 at Double-A, but only played 22 games for the season because of a serious leg injury. He had two homers and nine RBIs while also stealing 12 bases.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A big switch-hitter the Angels think just fell through the cracks as teams focused on Horned Frogs teammate Brayden Taylor, Fontenelle has the chance to fit the corner-infield profile well offensively. When he’s healthy, he can hit the ball very hard with excellent exit velocities. He didn’t swing and miss much in college with a solid overall approach, and while his strikeout rate ticked up during his pro debut and in the AFL, it’s too small of a sample size to draw any conclusions there.
The Halos are notoriously quick when it comes to promoting their prospects, so if Fontanelle continues to play well, he could find himself with the big-league club sooner rather than later.
The Trash Pandas are back in action Wednesday against Knoxville.
