Los Angeles Dodgers 17-Year-Old Prospect Makes Groundbreaking History
History was made on Tuesday during the Dominican Summer League, as 17-year-old pitcher Joseph Deng made his professional debut on the mound.
Per World Baseball Classic expert Shawn Spradling on social media:
Joseph Deng is the first player from South Sudan to ever sign with an MLB organization.
Today, the day before South Sudan’s Independence Day, the 6’7, 17-year-old pitcher made his debut with the Dodgers DSL team:
1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
Whether or not Deng ever gets to the major leagues, that's a big boon for baseball in the African nation - and in the continent of Africa in general. The goal of baseball since the inception of the World Baseball Classic has been to grow the game, and instances like this just continue to do that.
South Sudan is also a very solid nation athletically, as their Olympic basketball team nearly beat Team USA in an exhibition match before the 2024 Paris Olympics. Team USA went onto win the gold medal again, so that's reflective of the kind of athletes that play for South Sudan.
The following on South Sudan comes from the BBC:
South Sudan gained independence from Sudan on 9 July 2011 as the outcome of a 2005 agreement that ended Africa's longest-running civil war.
Made up of the 10 southern-most states of Sudan, South Sudan is one of the most diverse countries in Africa. It is home to over 60 different major ethnic groups.
At the big-league level, the Dodgers will take on the Brewers on Wednesday.
