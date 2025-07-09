Los Angeles Dodgers 17-Year-Old Prospect Makes Groundbreaking History

Joseph Deng is the first player from South Sudan to ever sign with an MLB organization. 🇸🇸



Today, the day before South Sudan’s Independence Day, the 6’7, 17-year-old pitcher made his debut with the Dodgers DSL team:



1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K pic.twitter.com/Sw4E8eEM4g