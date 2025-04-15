Los Angeles Dodgers Legend Continues Journey Back from Surgery at Triple-A Oklahoma City
There might be a lot of people calling in sick in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. It isn’t every day that a living legend comes to town, after all.
Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to pitch in a matinee at 11 a.m. local time, making a rehab appearance for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners' affiliate).
The Comets announced his start Tuesday via social media.
Kershaw, a 37-year-old left-hander, hasn’t pitched since Aug. 30 and was limited to just seven starts last season due to injuries. He started the 2025 season on the 60-day injured list following surgeries on a left toe and his left knee in the offseason.
He will not be eligible to come off the injured list until mid-May. Because of a series of injuries, Kershaw has not started more than 30 games in a season since 2015.
In 2023, however, he started 24 and finished 13-5 with a 2.46 ERA and struck out 137 batters in 131.2 innings. After nursing a sore shoulder through the end of the regular season, Kershaw had a disastrous outing in Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six runs and getting only one out.
That November, he underwent left shoulder surgery and did not make his first 2024 appearance until July 25.
He was 2-2 with a 2.63 ERA through his first five starts but struggled in the next two, giving up eight runs in six innings before being shut down for the season with injuries and finishing with a 4.50 ERA.
Upon his return, Kershaw will be pitching in his 18th season with the Dodgers. He has a 212-94 career record with a 2.50 ERA in 432 appearances (429 starts).
A certain future member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Kershaw has won three National League Cy Young Awards, five ERA titles, a pitching triple crown, NL Most Valuable Player and two World Series with the Dodgers.
Related MiLB Stories
HIGH PRAISE: Baseball America says the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, rank very high on the talent scale. CLICK HERE:
RARE BREED: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s new contract with the Toronto Blue Jays puts him in extremely rare company. CLICK HERE:
TWINS TROUBLE?: Outfielder Walker Jenkins is dealing with the lingering effects of an ankle injury sustained in spring training. CLICK HERE: