Los Angeles Dodgers Minor Leaguer Makes Rare History on Basepaths

Kendall George, currently playing at High-A Great Lakes, stole six bases on Sunday, becoming just the sixth minor leaguer since 2015 to accomplish the feat.

Brady Farkas

A view of a Los Angeles Dodgers batting helmet and bat during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field on April 20. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
How about that for a Sunday?

Los Angeles Dodgers' prospect Kendall George joined some rare history of the last decade as he stole six bases for High-A Great Lakes.

He also went 2-for-3 with two walks.

Per @MiLB:

George is one of just five Minor Leaguers since 2015 to swipe six bases in a game -- Marlins prospect Emaarion Boyd has done it twice, including once in Aprilwithout recording a hit-- and no Major Leaguer has done it since 2009. It marked the second time in 2025 that George has reached safely four times.

George, 20, is the No. 13 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline. The No. 36 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, he was deemed the fastest player in his draft class.

Thus far, he's hitting .252 with three homers, 13 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 34 games. He has an 80-grade speed tool.

The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:

Some scouts have joked that George possesses 90 speed on the 20-80 scale, and he got from the left side of the plate to first base in 3.4 seconds on a bunt in a PDP League game in 2022. His quickness enables him to run wild on the bases and cover wide swaths of ground in center field, though he needs to refine his reads and jumps so he could become dominant in both regards. He's a potential big league basestealing champ and Gold Glover, though he comes with a below-average arm.

George is predicted to make his major league debut in 2027, at which point he could join current Dodgers like Teoscar Hernandez in the outfield.

On the major-league front, the Dodgers will be back in action on Monday night. They'll take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 10:10 p.m. ET. Brandon Pfaadt (ARZ) will pitch against Landon Knack (LAD).

The Dodgers are 29-18 and in first place in the National League West.

Brady Farkas
