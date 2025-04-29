Boston Red Sox Promote Trio of Top Prospects From Single-A to High-A
The Boston Red Sox have promoted infielder Franklin Arias, left-handed pitcher Brandon Clarke and right-handed pitcher Matt McShane from Single-A Salem to Double-A Greenville, the teams announced Tuesday.
Arias is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Red Sox's farm system and the No. 72 prospect in baseball. Clarke, on the other hand, is ranked No. 30 among Boston's prospects, while McShane isn't among the organization's top 30, according to MLB Pipeline.
Arias, 19, was batting .346 with an .804 OPS through 19 games with Salem this season. Through 143 career minor league games, Arias is a .325 hitter with 10 home runs, 38 doubles, 78 RBIs, 42 stolen bases and an .882 OPS.
Clarke was the Red Sox's fifth round pick in 2024. The 22-year-old didn't make his professional debut until this season, though, and he had a 0.93 ERA, 0.414 WHIP and 15.8 strikeouts per nine innings through his first three Single-A starts.
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected McShane in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft before trading the 22-year-old to the Red Sox in exchange for relief pitcher Chase Shugart in January. McShane also made his first professional appearances in 2025, going 3-0 with a 0.63 WHIP, 0.977 WHIP and 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings with Salem.
It remains to be seen if the trio's success in Single-A will spill over to High-A, but they each showed more than enough promise to earn promotions less than one month into the regular season.
