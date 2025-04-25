Latest 2025 MLB Mock Draft Links Colorado Rockies to Star Shortstop Ethan Holliday
With the 2025 MLB Draft less than three months away and the Colorado Rockies off to a historically sluggish start, it may already be time for fans to start looking toward the future.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter published his updated mock draft on Friday, making predictions for the first 43 picks this summer. At No. 4 overall, he had the Rockies selecting shortstop Ethan Holliday.
Beyond Holliday's standing as the top-ranked high school position player in this year's class, it would be fitting for him to land in Denver. His father, Matt Holliday, started his own professional career with the Rockies, after all.
If Ethan doesn't follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Jackson – who went No. 1 overall to the Baltimore Orioles in 2022 – then a connection with the Rockies would remain in play. His dad made three All-Star appearances and won three Silver Sluggers in Colorado, finishing second in NL MVP voting and guiding the team to their first-ever NL pennant in 2007.
Holliday, a product of Stillwater High School in Oklahoma, boasts a dangerous all-around profile that many teams are sure to envy. MLB Pipeline has his power tool rated at a 65, his arm tool at a 55 and his hit, run and field tools at 50s.
It remains to be seen if Holliday will stick around at short long-term, or if he will make the move to third. Ryan McMahon has just three years left on his contract and 2024 first round pick Charlie Condon projects more as an outfielder than a third baseman, so there could very well be an opening for Holliday in the hot corner.
