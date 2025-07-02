Manager Andruw Jones Sends Son a Message About Playing Time in World Baseball Classic
Having your father as your manager is no guarantee of playing time for baseball players, even when you are the No. 7 prospect in the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system.
That’s where 21-year-old Druw Jones stands ahead of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. His father, Andruw Jones, won 10 Gold Gloves over a 19-season career and will manage the Netherlands in the WBC. He is a native of Curacao, an island country in the kingdom of the Netherlands.
He is making no promises about how much Druw might play in the event, to be played during spring training next year. The Netherlands have been assigned to Pool D, which will be in action March 6 to 11 in Miami.
Other teams in the pool are Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Israel and Nicaragua.
“Druw, he’s on the roster. But we'll see, you know, we’ll see if we need a guy to go out there and play,” the elder Jones said Tuesday on “Foul Territory TV.”
With the talented players from Curacao and Aruba – another territory in the kingdom – Jones will be able to put a competitive roster on the field.
Jones said Tuesday that San Diego Padres star Xander Bogaerts has committed to play for the team. Jurickson Profar, Ozzie Albies, Ceddanne Rafaela, Didi Gregorius, Jonathan Schoop and Kenley Jansen are among the players he’s trying to secure for his roster, he told the outlet.
Jones said Druw’s mother is among those curious about her son’s status on the team.
“His mom hit me up [and asked], “Is he gonna play on the team? I say he’s on the roster. We’ll see. Earn it. You gotta show up, you gotta show me that you can do it.”
Druw was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, and the Diamondbacks signed him to a franchise-record bonus of nearly $8.2 million. Injuries have slowed the start of his career.
Assigned to the High-A Hillsboro Hops, he’s hitting .238 with 44 runs, 12 doubles, two triples and 30 RBIs with 13 stolen bases in 72 games on the season.
One thing is for sure. If manager Jones needs a late-inning defensive replacement, player Jones will be the one to call.
Watching video of him play the outfield is much like watching his father man center field for the great Atlanta Braves teams of the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Being around the great players at the World Baseball Classic could only help Druw Jones in his preparation for the Diamondbacks and the major leagues.
