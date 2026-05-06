Marlins Reportedly Plan to Call Up Top Pitching Prospect for MLB Debut

The Miami Marlins are reportedly set to promote one of their top pitching prospects to the majors.

Left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling, Miami's No. 2 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, is expected to be called up to make his big league debut on Friday, according to MLB.com's Christina De Nicola. The 22-year-old has dominated Triple-A hitters so far this year, posting a 1.86 ERA in six starts for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The southpaw also has 44 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched to start the 2026 season.

The Marlins acquired Snelling at the 2024 trade deadline in the deal that sent reliever Tanner Scott to the San Diego Padres. Since joining Miami, the 2022 first-round draft pick has produced a 1.46 ERA in 18 Triple-A starts, racking up 132 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings. Those numbers suggest the young lefty is ready to take that next step in his professional career, and he'll reportedly get that opportunity later this week.

What should Marlins fans expect from Robby Snelling in his first big league start?

Feb 21, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Robby Snelling (61) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the first inning at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It's unclear at this time if Miami intends for Snelling to make a spot start or become a long-term addition to the team's starting pitching staff. Right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack was just designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday, though. That means, at the very least, Snelling's first MLB start could be an audition to determine whether he sticks around in the big league rotation.

In his most recent minor league start on May 1, the southpaw threw five nearly flawless innings against the Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Snelling gave up no runs or hits and walked just one batter, while striking out nine en route to his third win on the season. While the 22-year-old threw 79 pitches in his latest outing, he tossed 94 pitches back on April 24. So, unless Miami elects to be extra cautious with its top prospect, he should be able to provide a relatively normal pitch count for a starter in their MLB debut.

If Snelling is officially called up by the Marlins, he's expected to start against the Washington Nationals on Friday.