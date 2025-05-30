Maybe This Red-Hot Minor Leaguer Deserves a Chance on Seattle Mariners Roster
While everyone is waiting on the Seattle Mariners to promote top prospects Cole Young and Harry Ford, I have another idea for you:
Maybe it's time to give Triple-A standout Samad Taylor a longer major-league look?
After all, the 26-year-old Taylor is hitting .341 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs for the Tacoma Rainiers. He's also got 13 stolen bases and offers the ability to play second base or the outfield.
He would also help alleviate some of the concerns that the Mariners have against left-handed pitching. Consider the situation in Thursday night's Mariners loss against the Washington Nationals:
The Nationals started lefty MacKenzie Gore on the mound, and the Mariners started right-handed hitters Dylan Moore and Donovan Solano as a result. The Nationals went to a righty later in the game, and the M's pinch-hit Miles Mastrobuoni and Rowdy Tellez. When the Nats went back to a lefty later, the M's were forced into having both Mastrobuoni and Tellez hit, and the team failed to score despite having runners at first and second and one out in the eighth inning.
Taylor could help alleviate those issues, and he may do more good than Leo Rivas, who has just 12 at-bats since May 21.
Furthermore, Taylor has major league experience, getting 73 major league at-bats with the Kansas City Royals and Mariners. He has eight at-bats for the M's this season.
He also joined a recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, and you can listen to his story below:
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," as he talks about the disappointing loss on Thursday against the Nationals and the bullpen decisions that took place in it. Furthermore, where has the offense from April gone? How concerned are we about George Kirby? And what are all the big roster decisions that this team has to make moving forward. CLICK HERE:
NO QUESTION: According to ESPN researcher Paul Hembekides, there's "no question," that Cal Raleigh is the best catcher in the league. CLICK HERE:
THAT's LIFE in BASEBALL: Logan Evans's recent demotion might not be fair, but it's totally understandable from the Mariners' perspective. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.