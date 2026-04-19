This Stat Spells Trouble for Mets' Playoff Hopes After 10 Straight Losses

Even though it's only April, the New York Mets might already be at risk of missing the playoffs this season, at least based on one brutal stat.

The Mets lost their 10th consecutive game of the year on Saturday when the Chicago Cubs beat them 4-2. And as ESPN's Jeff Passan pointed out, only four teams in MLB history have lost 10 or more straight games and gone on to make the postseason. On top of that, just one of those four teams had a 10-game losing streak in April, as is the case with the Mets.

The last team to go on a 10-game skid and still make the playoffs, though, was last year's Cleveland Guardians. So, optimistic New York fans might not view this stat as the final nail in the coffin. But either way, the Mets are already putting themselves in a serious hole this early in the season, and MLB history isn't exactly in their favor.

What's gone wrong for the Mets so far in 2026?

Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after scoring a run on an RBI double hit by infielder Bo Bichette (19) against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Superstar outfielder Juan Soto last played for the Mets on April 3, when they beat the San Francisco Giants to give them a 4-4 record on the season. Since then, New York is 3-10 without Soto. And while all the blame obviously can't be put on his right calf strain, the Mets' offense has clearly suffered in their star's absence.

At the time of publication, the Mets are in a three-way tie with the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals for the fewest runs scored in the league this year at 71. New York is also tied with the Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins at 15 home runs, which is the third-lowest total in baseball so far. And the Mets only have 67 RBIs on the season, which is tied with the Royals and Chicago White Sox for the second fewest in the league.

In terms of pitching, New York's 4.22 ERA is ranked 20th in the league. The Mets have also allowed the 11th-most hits (171) so far this year, but they have the 12th-most strikeouts (182). While there's obviously still a lot of baseball left to be played in 2026, New York is going to have to turn things around quickly if it wants to become the fifth team in MLB history to make the playoffs after losing 10 games in a row.