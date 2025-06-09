Minor League Baseball

Thomas White continued to dominate with High-A Beloit this week, while Josh Ekness was perfect out of the bullpen for the Miami Marlins' Double-A affiliate.

Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a New Era Miami Marlins hat in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
/ Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
A pair of Miami Marlins pitching prospects did their best to stand out from the crowd on the farm this week.

MLB Pipeline announced its latest Team of the Week on Monday, including left-handed starting pitcher Thomas White and relief pitcher Josh Ekness among the honorees.

White, 20, tossed 4.0 scoreless innings for High-A Beloit on Friday, giving up just one hit while racking up eight strikeouts. He is now 2-0 with a 2.90 ERA, 1.194 WHIP and 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings on the season.

The former first round pick is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Miami's organization and the No. 31 prospect in baseball.

Ekness, meanwhile, has been pegged as the Marlins' No. 26 prospect. The 23-year-old righty has still managed to star out of the bullpen for Double-A Pensacola in 2025, though, going 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA, 0.905 WHIP and 13.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Last week, Ekness notched two saves in two outings, holding his opponents without a hit, walk or run while posting four punchouts.

