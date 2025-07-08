Philadelphia Phillies Promote Top Prospect Aroon Escobar to High-A Jersey Shore
The Philadelphia Phillies have promoted second baseman Aroon Escobar from Single-A Clearwater to High-A Jersey Shore, according to the organization's official transaction log.
Escobar, 20, had appeared in 69 games with the Threshers this season. He was batting .285 with 11 home runs, 12 doubles, 42 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and an .828 OPS prior to his promotion.
Per MLB Pipeline's latest rankings, Escobar is the No. 6 prospect in Philadelphia's farm system and the No. 97 overall prospect in baseball. He ranks No. 4 second base prospects who have yet to make their big league debut.
Since making his professional debut in 2017, the Venezuelan infielder has appeared in 174 minor league ballgames. Escobar has hit .267 with 18 home runs, 25 doubles, 104 RBIs, 43 stolen bases, 97 walks, 100 strikeouts and a .792 OPS on the whole, but he owns a .297 batting average and .864 OPS since leaving the Dominican Summer League behind.
The Phillies have had Edmundo Sosa and Bryson Stott manning second base this season, with the pair under team control through 2027 and 2028, respectively. Escobar's major league ETA, according to MLB Pipeline, is 2028.
