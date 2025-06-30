HBO's John Oliver Rebrands Double-A Erie From SeaWolves to Moon Mammoths
After weeks of waiting, the most high-profile rebrand in minor league baseball has been set in stone.
Emmy-winning comedian John Oliver offered a full rebrand to one lucky minor league team on an episode of "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" in May, ultimately selecting the Erie SeaWolves from the dozens of organizations that expressed interest. On Sunday's show, Oliver revealed that the Detroit Tigers' Double-A affiliate will adopt the the Erie Moon Mammoths as an alternate identity.
The name stems from the mammoth fossil found by local man George Moon in 1991, which was on display for public viewing for one day only back in 2012.
Oliver launched the Moon Mammoths branding with a new mascot, merchandise and a hype video narrated by legendary broadcaster Bob Costas.
"We’re excited to partner with Last Week Tonight with John Oliver to bring baseball fans a new experience that is playful, prehistoric, purposeful, and purple," Erie Team President Greg Coleman said in a statement. "Special thanks to SeaWolves owner Fernando Aguirre, the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver production team, Major League Baseball, VisitErie, UPMC, the Detroit Tigers, key vendors, and our front office crew for their creativity, support, flexibility, and discretion."
Erie will play as the Moon Mammoths when they take on the Baltimore Orioles' Chesapeake Baysox – who will be assuming their own alternate identity of the Oyster Catchers – at UPMC Park on July 19. Oliver and Moon are both slated to attend the game.
The Moon Mammoths will not be Erie's permanent name moving forward, but they will take on the branding for additional contests on Aug. 19, Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.
Related MiLB Stories
- TOR-MIA TRADE: Veteran minor leaguer Robinson Piña will join the Toronto Blue Jays in the immediate wake of his MLB debut, while the Miami Marlins have acquired a High-A infielder-turned-pitcher in Colby Martin. CLICK HERE
- WALCOTT SHINES: With Tuesday's Double-A battle between the Frisco RoughRiders and Tulsa Drillers airing live on MLB Network, top prospect Sebastian Walcott rose to the occasion with two hits and three stolen bases. CLICK HERE
- METS PROMOTE BENGE: Carson Benge has thrived with the Brooklyn Cyclones in his first full season as a professional, leading the New York Mets to send the star outfielder up to the Binghamton Rumbles Ponies. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.