Miami Marlins' Prospect Accomplishes the Unbelievable for High-A Beloit Sky Carp
Pitchers in the Midwest League who woke up Thursday morning and scrolled through social media immediately learned a huge lesson about the competition.
Be extremely careful about pitching to Emaarion Boyd of the Beloit Sky Carp, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
In a 10-0 win against the High-A Cedar Rapids Kernels Wednesday night, Boyd stole six bases – without the benefit of a hit. He walked, was hit by a pitch and reached on a fielder’s choice in his only official at-bat of the game. Each of the three times he reached base, he stole second and third bases.
The Sky Carp stole 10 bases in all.
According to MLB.com, Boyd is the first minor leaguer since at least 2005 to steal six bases in a game. No major leaguer has accomplished the feat in the modern era of baseball, which dates to 1901, MLB.com reported.
"That's crazy," Boyd said when he learned the historical context of his achievement. "Maybe I should have tried to steal some more."
And it isn’t even the first time he stole six bases. He did it while playing for Single-A Clearwater (Philadelphia Phillies affiliate) on June 6, 2023, when the box score shows he was 1-for-3 at the plate with three walks against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.
The Mighty Mussels and the Kernels both are affiliates of the Minnesota Twins.
The Marlins acquired Boyd, 21, an outfielder, and shortstop Starlyn Caba in a Dec. 22, 2024, trade with the Phillies. Philadelphia received LHP Jesus Luzardo and catcher Paul McIntosh in return.
Boyd, beginning his fourth minor league season, has 98 career stolen bases. He has scored 130 runs in 203 games and has a career .255 batting average.
"I just try and beat the pitcher off the jump," he told MLB.com. "My speed will take care of most of it. Every time I get on, they’re worried about me and that's how I like it."
