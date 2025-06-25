Miami Marlins Trade Robinson Piña to Toronto Blue Jays in Exchange For Colby Martin
The Miami Marlins have agreed to trade right-handed pitcher Robinson Piña to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Colby Martin, the teams announced Wednesday morning.
Piña was designated for assignment on Saturday, one day after he made his MLB debut against the Atlanta Braves. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up a solo home run in his lone inning of big league action, but retired the other three batters he faced.
The Marlins signed Piña to a minor league contract last November. He was fresh off a one-season stint in the Philadelphia Phillies' farm system, which came off the back of seven years in the Los Angeles Angels organization.
In 116 starts and 58 career relief appearances in the minors, Piña is 40-46 with a 4.03 ERA, 1.300 WHIP and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
MLB.com's Christina De Nicola was first to report the news Tuesday night.
As for the Marlins' return, the Blue Jays sent back their 16th round pick from the 2024 MLB Draft in Martin.
The 24-year-old was primarily an infielder in college, but he became a full-time pitcher once he turned pro. After going 1-1 with a 7.27 ERA, 2.538 WHIP and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in Single-A last season, Martin is 0-1 with a 1.54 ERA, 0.857 WHIP and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings between Single-A and High-A in 2025.
