Milwaukee Brewers' 3B, Who Has More Than 2,000 Minor League Plate Appearances, Hits First Homer
The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the New York Yankees 4-2 on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium. The Brewers, who are coming off a National League Central championship, are trying to find a way to get over the hump and win the organization's first World Series title.
Milwaukee got just seven scattered hits in the opener, including two from Joey Ortiz, but they couldn't do much against Yankees' pitching. However, third baseman Vinny Capra delivered a great moment for Milwaukee, hitting his first major league home run at the age of 28.
A former 20th-round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays, Capra has 35 major league at-bats in parts of four years. He has 1,726 official minor league appearances since making his pro debut back in 2018.
That's certainly a great story and one that he, and Brewers fans, will remember for a long time. Now, he'll try to figure out how to stay in the big leagues so he can help the Brewers get back to the playoffs.
The two teams will be off on Friday but they will resume their three-game series on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. ET. Left-hander Nestor Cortes, who previously pitched for the Yankees, will get the start for Milwaukee. Lefty Max Fried, who was signed this offseason after a lengthy career with the Atlanta Braves, will make his first start for the Yankees.
Given that Fried is a lefty, it seems likely that Capra will be in the lineup once again.
