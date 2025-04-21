Milwaukee Brewers Calling Up Dynamite Prospect Who Has Dominated Minor Leagues
The Milwaukee Brewers are calling up pitching prospect Craig Yoho, according to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Yoho, 25, was an eighth-round pick of the Brewers out of Indiana back in 2023. He's dominated the minor leagues, going 4-2 over the last three seasons with a 1.16 ERA. He's ranked as the No. 18 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline.
In 59 career appearances, he's struck out 113 batters in just 70 innings. This season, he's thrown eight scoreless innings at Triple-A Nashville, fanning nine in 9.2 innings.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The star of the show here is Yoho’s 77-80 mph changeup, a cartoonish pitch that acted as close to Devin Williams’ airbender as you’ll find in the Minor Leagues. Thrown from a low three-quarters slot, the pitch averaged 18 inches of armside movement at Triple-A with about 15 mph difference from Yoho’s low-90s sinker. The change looks very similar to the heater out of the hand until the last moment when it ducks below bats, leading to a 51 percent whiff rate across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. Yoho also works with a 75-77 mph, high-spin, sweeping slider that moves just as much gloveside – creating a giant window of movement – and a tighter upper-80s cutter as a bridge option.
The Brewers are 12-10 on the season and in second place in the National League Central. They'll be in action on Monday night when they travel to San Francisco to take on the Giants.
First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. ET.
