Pittsburgh Pirates on a Ridiculously Historic Roll Not Seen Since 1884
The Pittsburgh Pirates stayed hot on Wednesday afternoon, shutting out the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 at PNC Park.
With that, the team has now done something not seen since 1884, according to @OptaSTATS:
The @Pirates have outscored opponents 43-4 over their last six games.
That's the most runs scored over a six-game span while allowing fewer than five runs in MLB history. The previous most while allowing so few was by the Cincinnati Outlaw Reds in 1884 (42).
Veteran right-hander Mitch Keller earned the win on the mound, going seven strong innings. He surrendered just five hits and one walk. He struck out seven. The former All-Star is just 3-10 now, but he has a respectable 3.64 ERA. We learned over the weekend that the Chicago Cubs are working hard to acquire Keller in advance of the trade deadline, and a performance like this should drive the price up on the National League Central rivals.
Offensively, the Pirates were led by Oneil Cruz, who went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. The double was his 11th of the season.
The Pirates are now 38-50 through 88 games, while the Cardinals are 47-41. Sonny Gray surrendered four earned runs over 6.1 innings to take the loss.
Pittsburgh will be off on Thursday before traveling to the West Coast for a July 4th matchup with the Seattle Mariners. First pitch on Friday is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher at this point, but Luis Castillo is expected to take the ball for Seattle.
