Milwaukee Brewers' Fireballing Prospect Continues to Flash High-Velocity Fastball
Jacob Misiorowski, one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, continued to flash his high-octane fastball on Saturday in an outing for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
Per MLB Pipeline:
Jacob Misiorowski hits 100 mph or higher 14 times en route to a 7-K performance at Triple-A
The @Brewers top-ranked pitching prospect lowers his ERA to an International League-leading 2.13.
The 23-year-old is is the No. 68 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He's projected to make his debut this season and could be an immediate help to the Milwaukee starting rotation or bullpen. He's got an ERA of 2.13 and has struck out 80 batters in 63.1 innings. Opponents are hitting just .175 against him this season. He's spent the entirety of the year at Triple-A.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
His four-seam fastball can touch triple digits and even sits around 97-99 mph with some rise and run. As if that heat wasn’t enough, Misiorowski generates elite extension to put the ball right on batters, and his three-quarters release is low enough to give a flat approach angle, rounding out its case as an 80-grade pitch. His mid-80s curveball has distinct two-plane break to generate whiffs...
At the big-league level, the Brewers are 35-30 and they are taking on the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon at American Family Field. San Diego enters play at 36-27 and as one of the main contenders in a crowded National League.
Milwaukee is in third place in the National League Central.
