Milwaukee Brewers' Top Pitching Prospect Makes Baseball History of Last 17 Years
Friday, PM: According to Baseball America, the 103 mph fastball was the hardest fastball by a true starter at any level of baseball since 2008. Other players have hit higher, but they were relievers or relievers serving as openers.
Thursday, PM: Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect Jacob Misiorowski made some personal history on Thursday afternoon, hitting a whopping 103 mph on a strikeout at Triple-A Nashville.
Per MLB Pipeline on social media:
Jacob Misiorowski is fired up after registering a strikeout on six straight 100+ mph pitches:
100.6 mph
101.2
101.8
101.2
101.4
103
The final heater is the fastest tracked pitch by the @Brewers' top pitching prospect.
The No. 72 overall prospect in baseball, Misiorowski is predicted to make his major league debut this season. At 23 years old, he's part of a very solid minor league system in Milwaukee, which includes Cooper Pratt, Jesus Made and Jeferson Quero. Furthermore, the Brewers are known to be solid in the player development department, with Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang and Sal Frelick all serving as contributors in the majors.
A second-round pick in 2022, Misiorwoski played his college ball at Crowder Junior College. While he could ultimately end up as a dominant reliever, the Brewers have utilized him as a starter in the minors this year. Entering play on Thursday, he had made nine appearances, with eight of them being starts.
He had 59 strikeouts in 49.1 innings.
The Brewers have dealt with attrition in the rotation all season long, so it's likely just a matter of time before Misiorowski is called up. The team has seen DL Hall, Nestor Cortes, Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Ashby and Robert Gasser all hit the injured list. Tobias Myers was injured for a portion of the year as well.
Milwaukee will play the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at the big-league level.
