Milwaukee Brewers Front Office Leader Has High Praise For Prospect Turning Heads at Big-League Level
Since getting called up recently to the Milwaukee Brewers, prospect Caleb Durbin is showing well. The 25-year-old, who was acquired from the New York Yankees this offseason as part of the trade for Devin WIlliams, is hitting .250 (5-for-20) with a homer, three RBIs and a stolen base.
Durbin is the No. 21 prospect in the organization, per MLB.com and he "embodies everything that is Milwaukee Brewers baseball right now," according to assistant general manager Matt Kelin on the MLB Network.
Durbin was selected in the 14th round of the 2021 draft out of Division III Washington University. He's a .269 career hitter in the minor leagues who hit .278 this year for Triple-A Nashville. He had two homers, three RBIs and three stolen bases in 13 games. He hit .275 a season ago across three levels within the Yankees' system.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Durbin’s plus speed, combined with his baserunning acumen and aggression, is a major asset and fits well with the modern game. The Yankees got him time at second, third and shortstop and even some looks in center and left to give him room to roam. His arm is a touch light, making the keystone his best spot, but he profiles best as a utilityman that can help virtually everywhere.
The Brewers enter play on Wednesday at 13-11 overall and in second place in the National League Central. They will take on the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night at 9:45 p.m. ET.
