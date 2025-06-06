Milwaukee Brewers Infield Prospect Enters MLB Pipeline Top 100
The appreciation keeps coming for Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Luis Pena, who has entered the Top 100 of the MLB Pipeline rankings.
It's interesting to see how different services rate players, as Pena was just ranked as the No. 31 prospect at Baseball America.
Still just 18 years old, Pena is playing with Made on the Single-A Carolina Mudcats. The duo are both hoping to become just the latest successes of a Milwaukee player development system that has seen Sal Frelick, Freddy Peralta, Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio matriculate to the big-league level and become big contributors.
Pena is hitting .344 with a .407 on-base percentage thus far this season. He's got five homers, 31 RBIs and 24 stolen bases as well.
This is the first season in the United States for Pena, who played last year in the Dominican Sumer League. He hit .393 against that competition.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A right-handed batter, Peña starts from a slightly open stance but looks balanced and relaxed in the box, using a slight leg lift to stay on time. His bat-to-ball skills are impressive at such a young age, leading to just an 8.2 percent K rate in ’24, but he knows it and will expand the zone a bit to get to that contact. He hit only one home run last season, but average power could still be coming into his 5-foot-11 frame considering he only turned 18 after his first season.
The Brewers will host the San Diego Padres on Friday night at the big-league level.
