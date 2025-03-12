Milwaukee Brewers Outfield Prospect Named "Breakout Candidate" For 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a season in which they won the National League Central by a whopping 10 games before losing to the New York Mets in the National League wild card round.
The Brewers, who do not operate with a big payroll, tend to get by on savvy personnel moves and excellent player development. As an extension of that, they typically have a solid farm system which serves as a breeding ground for their player development successes.
Seventeen-year-old Jesus Made and young catcher Jeferson Quero are the creams of the farm system crop, but there's another prospect catching attention this spring: Outfielder Luis Lara.
In fact, the 20-year-old was just named as the breakout candidate for the farm system in 2025 in a recent piece by MLB Pipeline. He's currently the No. 21 prospect in the system.
“The will was there, but he just didn’t have the stamina,” (Farm Director Tom) Flanagan said about Lara’s 2024 season. “I think this year he’s in a much better place physically. He is much much stronger than we feel he’s been in the past, so I could see him being a guy who holds up a lot better over the course of the season. The experience he’s had, as a non-roster invitee to big league camp this spring, I think his confidence is high right now as well.”
Playing at High-A Wisconsin last season, Lara hit just .245 in 110 games. He posted a .332 on-base percentage and hit just four homers while bringing in 41.
MLB Pipeline estimates him to get to the majors in 2027, which would allow him to play alongside superstar youngster Jackson Chourio, who finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2024.
The Brewers will open up the major league season against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on March 27. Triple-A will open its season on March 28 with other affiliates opening up on April 4.
