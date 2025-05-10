Milwaukee Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Pushes For Promotion With Latest Triple-A Gem
Jacob Misiorowski has been a productive member of the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system ever since he was selected in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft, but he has taken things to a whole new level in 2025.
Misiorowski took the mound for the Nashville Sounds on Friday, taking on the Norfolk Tides in his eighth appearance of the Triple-A season. The 23-year-old right hander racked up 11 strikeouts, not allowing a single run in 6.2 innings of work.
Thanks to Misiorowski's scoreless gem, the Sounds went on to win 4-0.
Misiorowski is now 3-0 with a 1.49 ERA, 0.921 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings so far this season. Between Double-A and Triple-A last season, Misiorowski went 3-5 with a 3.33 ERA, 1.202 WHIP and 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
MLB Pipeline has the 6-foot-7 Misiorowski ranked as the No. 4 prospect and No. 1 pitcher in the Brewers' farm system. He routinely breaks 100 miles per hour with his fastball, as he clocked in at 102 twice on Friday.
At this pace, it may not be long before Misiorowski gets called up for his MLB debut.
Freddy Peralta, Tobias Myers, Jose Quintana and rookie Chad Patrick have anchored the Brewers' rotation with Aaron Civale, DL Hall, Nestor Cortes, Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Ashby and Robert Gasser all on the injured list, but trade acquisition Quinn Priester has been hit or miss. If the banged-up Brewers are looking for a shot in the arm, perhaps Misiorowski can give it to them.
