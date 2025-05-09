Cincinnati Reds Prospect Tyson Lewis Pegged as Potential Complex League Stock Riser
The Cincinnati Reds have no shortage of infielders rising through their farm system, and they could have another take a major leap sooner rather than later.
MLB Pipeline reporter Jonathan Mayo answered a handful of mailbag questions on Friday, including who he thought could be the early breakout stars of the Arizona and Florida Complex League. For his ACL pick, Mayo singled out Reds shortstop prospect Tyson Lewis.
Mayo likened Lewis to Sammy Stafura, another Reds infielder who started in the ACL last season. Stafura made a quick leap to Single-A Daytona after just 15 games in 2024, less than a year after he was drafted out of high school.
Lewis could follow a similar path, considering Cincinnati just selected him with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
The 19-year-old is currently on the seven-day injured list with an undisclosed issue, but Mayo doesn't seem to think that will prevent him from making the climb to Single-A. Lewis is currently ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the Reds' farm system, one spot behind Stafura.
As a senior at Millard West High School last spring, Lewis hit .496 with eight home runs, seven triples, 14 doubles, 41 RBIs, 53 runs and a 1.491 OPS across 38 games. MLB Pipeline has his run and arm tools graded at 60 and 55, respectively, while his hit, power and field tools are all graded 50.
