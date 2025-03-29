Milwaukee Brewers' Top Prospect Might Miss Two Months With New Injury
Tyler Black, the No. 6 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, will miss the start of the Triple-A season after breaking the hamate bone on his right hand.
Per Brewers reporter Curt Hogg on social media:
Tyler Black will miss the start of the season at Class AAA Nashville. He fractured his right hamate bone and will be out 6 to 8 weeks.
Black, 24, was the No. 33 draft pick in the 2021 draft out of Wright State. A career .272 hitter in the minor leagues, he hit 14 home runs a season ago for Nashville. He made his major league debut last April, hitting .204 in 18 games.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Entering his age-24 season, Black remains a plus runner, and he should be a threat to steal 30-plus bags over a full season in the bigs. He’s seen time all over the dirt and grass in the pros but hasn’t truly stuck anywhere, and he still needs work at the cold corner, where he isn’t a natural fit with his size. Still, his overall approach and speed give him offensive upside, and he could be a left-handed complement to Rhys Hoskins or even compete for the full-time first-base job in ’25.
That competition or platoon role will have to wait until he's healthy now.
The Sounds will continue their season on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
The Brewers will continue their series with the New York Yankees at the MLB level.
Related MiLB Stories
ANOTHER REHAB START: Brayan Bello, on the shelf for the Boston Red Sox, will pitch for Triple-A Worcester. Here are the details. CLICK HERE:
FORMER ALL-STAR BACK TO SEATTLE: Drew Pomeranz, 36, didn't make the Mariners out of spring training, but he's back in the organization on a minor league deal. CLICK HERE:
WS CHAMP TO REHAB AT TRIPLE-A: Lance McCullers, who is a two-time World Series champ for the Astros, is working his way back. CLICK HERE: