Milwaukee Brewers' Well-Regarded Prospect Joins Paul Goldschmidt, Giancarlo Stanton in History
Milwaukee Brewers' well-regarded prospect Brock Wilken joined some unique Southern League history on Wednesday night, as he hit his 10th home run in 35 games.
Per Javik Blake of the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers, where Wilken is playing this season:
Blake updated it later to say that Wilken is actually the ninth Southern League player to reach the mark since 2005, but it's still impressive to join Goldschmidt and Stanton in history, considering both are MVP winners and some of the more revered sluggers of the 2000s.
Wilken, 22, was a first-round pick of the Brewers in the 2023 draft out of Wake Forest. He's expected to make his major league debut in 2026, according to MLB Pipeline. He is currently the No. 17 prospect in the organization. He's hitting .241 this season with a .426 on-base percentage. In addition to his 10 homers, he has seven doubles, 21 RBIs and 35 walks.
He makes up an exciting group of Milwaukee prospects that includes 18-year-old Jesus Made, pitchers Logan Henderson and Jacob Misiorowski, and infielder Cooper Pratt.
The following comes from a portion of Wilken's MLB.com prospect profile:
Batting hunched over from the right side with a toe tap, the Demon Deacons legend is built to rip hard-hit balls in the air to the pullside, and he still has ample strength. His 17 homers (2024) were fourth-most in the SL, but he’s also proved to be extremely vulnerable to soft stuff low and away, and pitchers took advantage.
At the major league level, the Brewers will open up a new series on Friday night with the Minnesota Twins, who have won 10 straight games.
