Dodgers Prospect Mike Sirota Keeps Getting on Base at an Elite Rate

One of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospects, outfielder Mike Sirota, is making a name for himself as an on-base machine in the minors.

Sirota, the Dodgers' No. 4 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers on Thursday. Even though he didn't record a hit, this was still a noteworthy performance since it marked the 50th straight game in which the 22-year-old has reached base safely this season. The young outfielder enters Friday's action with a .486 on-base percentage through his first 55 minor league games of 2026.

Los Angeles originally drafted Sirota with a 16th-round pick in 2021 out of The Frederick Gunn School in Connecticut. He elected to attend Northeastern University instead of signing with the Dodgers out of high school, and the Cincinnati Reds later selected the outfielder with a third-round pick in 2024. But the Dodgers eventually acquired Sirota in the January 2025 trade that sent Gavin Lux to the Reds, and he's been turning heads in Los Angeles' farm system ever since.

Mike Sirota is standing out in Dodgers' farm system

Feb 14, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers logo signage on display during a Spring Training workout at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Sirota was Los Angeles' No. 21 prospect on MLB Pipeline last season, so he's quickly skyrocketed up the rankings. In 2025, he posted a .333 batting average, a .452 on-base percentage, and a 1.068 OPS with 13 homers and 54 RBIs in 59 games across two minor league levels before a knee injury ended his season. This year, the 22-year-old is hitting .337 with 10 homers, 39 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in 55 games played at High-A and Double-A to go along with his impressive on-base streak.

While Sirota is undoubtedly grabbing a lot of people's attention with his ability to consistently reach base safely, he's still just 114 games into his professional career. The young outfielder has only played 20 Double-A games so far and has yet to make his Triple-A debut.

Including Sirota, the Dodgers' top four prospects right now are all outfielders. That doesn't even factor in other outfield options like James Tibbs III, who has 18 homers in Triple-A this year, and Ryan Ward, who made his MLB debut this season. With all this in mind, Sirota will likely continue his development in the minors for the time being. And, for now, many Dodgers fans will probably be interested to see how much longer their prospect can keep his on-base streak alive.