Athletics Promote Pitcher Jack Perkins From Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators
Jack Perkins has been one of the top pitchers in the Athletics' minor league system this season, and on Sunday he earned a promotion to the major leagues.
Prior to Sunday's 1:05 p.m. PT first pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in Sacramento, the team announced it selected Perkins' contract from the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. Perkins is not starting Sunday's game, but Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said he is available out of the bullpen, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. Perkins' first appearance with the A's will mark his major league debut.
The Athletics selected Perkins, a Kokomo, Ind. native, in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Indiana University, where he was the Hoosiers' Friday night starter. (To read a feature story on Perkins' college career, CLICK HERE.)
The 6-foot-1 right-hander put up big numbers in 2025 with the Aviators, his fourth season in the minor leagues. Across nine starts and 44 innings, he posted a 2.86 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP with 68 strikeouts and 20 walks.
He's coming off a five-inning shutout on Tuesday, which followed two starts with a combined 22 strikeouts and just one earned run in 11.1 innings That was enough for Perkins to earn back-to-back Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week awards.
Perkins, 25, also had a productive 2024 season, spending most of the season with the Double-A Midland RockHounds. Making 16 starts and two relief appearances, Perkins recorded a 2.88 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP with 103 strikeouts and 35 walks in 78 innings.
Perkins is ranked No. 9 among Athletics prospects and No. 3 among the team's pitching prospects, per MLB Pipeline's rankings. Here's part of Perkins' scouting report from Baseball Savant.
"While Perkins has greatly improved the command issues he battled in the past, he will need to continue refining that aspect before completely putting those struggles in the rearview. Overall, the stuff is electric and has led to a big jump as a prospect. He projects as a mid-to-back-end rotation starter if he can continue to stay healthy."
