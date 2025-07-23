MLB Expert Says Seattle Mariners Won't Be Trading These Two Top Prospects
With eight days to go until the MLB Trade Deadline, ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan described the Seattle Mariners as "all-in" in a piece on Wednesday morning.
Seattle hasn't made the playoffs since the 2022 season and is the only franchise to never make the World Series, so the "all-in" mentality makes sense.
However, Passan said that there are two prospects that Seattle won't be trading. They have eight prospects in the MLB Pipeline Top 100.
Though the Mariners won't be dealing Colt Emerson or Jonny Farmelo, catcher Harry Ford could be in play. The costs are high. The Mariners are in as good a spot as any to pay without causing significant damage to their long-term prospects.
Emerson, a 20-year-old infielder, is currently playing at High-A Everett. Ranked as the No. 16 prospect in the game, he's hitting .265 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs. He is projected for a 2026 call-up.
Farmelo, a 20-year-old outfielder, is also at Everett, though he's currently injured with a stress reaction in his rib. He's only played 15 games this season between that injury and recovery from a 2024 torn ACL, but he's played well, hitting .288 with five home runs and 12 RBIs.
Ford is the closest to the big leagues and is currently playing at Triple-A Tacoma. Though his skills are exciting, he's blocked at the major league level by Cal Raleigh, who is in competition for the American League MVP.
Seattle enters play on Wednesday at 54-47 overall. They are in possession of the second wild card spot.
