Seattle Mariners Reportedly Prioritizing Specific Slugger at Trade Deadline
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly prioritizing a reunion with third baseman Eugenio Suarez at the looming trade deadline. According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the M's would like Suarez more than first baseman Josh Naylor, who is also available if the Arizona Diamondbacks sell.
The Mariners, sources say, would prefer a reunion with Suarez over a trade for another Diamondbacks slugger, first baseman Josh Naylor, because of Seattle’s familiarity with Suarez and his popular “Good Vibes Only” ethos from his time with the Mariners in 2022 and ’23
Suarez, 34, played with the Mariners in 2022 and 2023, helping lead them to the playoffs in the 2022 campaign. He hit 53 home runs in those two seasons, but was traded to Arizona after the 2023 season. The move was billed as a way to cut down on the team's strikeout problems, but was largley panned as a salary relief move. The Mariners only received backup catcher Seby Zavala, no longer in the organization, and reliever Carlos Vargas in the deal. And while Vargas has had moments this season, he clearly doesn't bring as much impact as Suarez.
Suarez is on a massive tear right now, hitting five home runs in his last three games. His 36 home runs lead the National League and his 86 RBIs lead the majors. He is the most desirable bat on the trade market, and he's also been linked to the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers.
The Mariners are 53-47 through the first 100 games of the season. They'll play the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
