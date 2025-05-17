MLB Insider Has Disappointing Take on Seattle Mariners Switch-Pitching Prospect
MLB.com prospect insider Jim Callis issued a disappointing opinion on Seattle Mariners' switch-pitching prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje.
Answering a question in a newsletter, Callis said that Cijntje would be a better prospect if he focused exclusively on throwing with his right hand.
As a righty, Cijntje looks like someone who can fit in the front half of a rotation. As a lefty, he looks likes a relief specialist. From the right side, he has a better fastball, a better slider and a changeup that can help him get left-handers out even with the platoon disadvantage.
Any time that Cijntje spends working on pitching as a lefty detracts from him maximizing his talent as a righty. Switch-pitching is fun, but winning matters more in the long run.
Cijntje, 21, is one of nine Mariners players on the MLB Pipeline Top 100, the most of any team in baseball. He stands alongside Colt Emerson, Lazaro Montes, Cole Young, Jonny Farmelo, Felnin Celesten, Harry Ford, Ryan Sloan and Michael Arroyo on that list. The Mariners selected him in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State. Switch-pitching is not just a gimmick for him, it's been a huge part of his repertoire to this point.
Currently playing at High-A Everett, he's gone 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA this season. He's started nine games, relieving in three others as a lefty. He's struck out 30 batters in 27.1 innings. Opponents are hitting just .196 off him.
He was supposed to pitch on Saturday night, but the game has been postponed.
At the big-league level, the Mariners will take on the San Diego Padres on Saturday at 5:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the Mariners' recent slide and some of the criticism coming Dan Wilson's way. Should the Mariners have used Andres Munoz in the eighth inning against the Yankees? Should they have intentionally walked Aaron Judge on Wednesday? And what's the issue with the bullpen? Brady also raises a question about Logan Gilbert's impending return and catches up with Tacoma Rainiers standout Samad Taylor for an enlightening conversation. CLICK HERE:
BRASH BACK? Matt Brash, working back from Tommy John surgery, is looking closer and closer to his old self, as evidenced by what he did against Aaron Judge this week. CLICK HERE:
STILL A PERFECT ZERO: After a scoring change from Tuesday night, Andres Munoz still has a perfect 0.00 ERA for the season. Here's what happened. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.