Seattle Mariners' Matt Brash Goes Viral For Electric Strikeout of Aaron Judge
The Seattle Mariners defeated the New York Yankees 2-1 on Tuesday night, winning in 11 innings at T-Mobile Park.
While J.P. Crawford officially won the game with his walk-off single, it was the Mariners pitching staff that deserves credit for keeping the potent New York lineup at bay.
Bryan Woo was dominant over 6.1 innings before Gabe Speier got the last two outs of the seventh inning. Matt Brash, continuing his comeback from Tommy John surgery, was brilliant in the eighth inning, tossing a scoreless frame as well.
Brash also had social media abuzz when he struck out Aaron Judge on three pitches, all sliders.
Brash, who just turned 27, has now made four appearances for Seattle. He's worked 3.2 innings, striking out five. He's yet to give up a run.
The Mariners have been diligent about using Brash, never using him on consecutive days at this point. One of the best arms in baseball, he made 78 appearances in 2023, striking out 107 batters in just 70.2 innings. Getting him back is a huge step for the Mariners bullpen, especially as Troy Taylor continues to struggle and Gregory Santos is out with knee surgery.
After the win on Tuesday, Seattle enters play on Wednesday at 23-18 and in first place in the American League West. The Yankees are 24-18 and in first place in the American League East.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at 1:10 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo (SEA) will pitch against Will Warren (NYY).
