Seattle Mariners' Andres Munoz Still Has a 0.00 ERA For the Season After Scoring Change
The Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Tuesday night, winning in 11 innings on a walk-off single from J.P. Crawford.
Seattle had a 1-0 lead on the heels of a dominant start by Bryan Woo, but the game was sent to extras after the Yankees scored a run in the top of the ninth inning off M's All-Star closer Andres Munoz.
Munoz hit leadoff hitter Paul Goldschmidt, who then stole second. Munoz then appeared to strike out Austin Wells, but his 0-2 pitch was called a ball. Wells then grounded to shortstop, advancing pinch-runner Pablo Reyes to third base.
Anthony Volpe then hit a groundball to first base but Dylan Moore threw the ball away. Initially ruled as a fielders choice and an RBI, the play was later ruled an error.
Because of the scoring change, Munoz still has an ERA of 0.00 on the season, despite having two blown saves.
The 26-year-old is 1-0 in 19 games with that perfect ERA, striking out 26 batters in 19.0 innings. He has 13 saves and a 0.79 WHIP. An All-Star last season, Munoz is in his sixth season with the San Diego Padres and Mariners.
After the win, Seattle is now 23-18 on the season and in first place in the American League West. New York is 24-18 and in first place in the American League East.
The M's and Yankees will finish out the series on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. Veteran right-hander Luis Castillo will pitch for Seattle against young righty Will Warren.
