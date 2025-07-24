MLB Insider Proposes Wild Seattle Mariners Trade That Fans Can't Believe
The Seattle Mariners have been heavily linked to Arizona Diamondbacks' third baseman Eugenio Suarez as the trade deadline comes up on July 31.
Suarez, 34, is putting together a sensational season season for Arizona, and his 36 home runs trail only Shohei Ohtani in the National League. His 86 RBIs lead baseball entering play on Thursday.
He would be a major upgrade to the Mariners lineup, and it would reunite him in the clubhouse, where he played for the M's in 2022 and 2023.
As for what it will cost the M's to get Suarez? That's a bit of a guessing game, but the M's do have several interesting pieces to offer the D-backs. Seattle has eight top 100 prospects, and a few intriguing young big-leaguers like Logan Evans.
However, former executive Jim Bowden of The Athletic wants the Mariners to make a wild trade for Suarez, as he wrote on Thursday:
A package highlighted by middle infielder Michael Arroyo and right-hander Ryan Sloan could be enough to get a deal done. Arroyo, 20, has reached base at a .417 clip this season between High A and Double A. He has 17 homers and 49 RBIs. A second-round pick in 2024, Sloan has a 3.43 ERA over 15 starts this season at Low A. The 19-year-old has logged a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 5.82.
Arroyo is currently ranked as the No. 60 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, and Sloan is ranked No. 61. While the Diamondbacks can ask for that package, it certainly doesn't seem likely.
For comparison, the Mariners acquired Luis Castillo at the 2022 trade deadline. That did cost them two Top-100 prospects (Edwin Arroyo and Noelvi Marte), but Castillo was younger, a pitcher, and under control for 1.5 more years. I just can't see the M's making a deal like this for a player five years older who is a rental.
Mariners fans couldn't believe it, either:
Per @HairlineSports on social media:
I’m not even a SEA fan and the package you have them giving up is about 5x more than any other team (Jaxon) wiggins for Geno is enough but Ms have to add BOTH Arroyo and Sloan LOL
Sloan might be SP1 for prospects a year from now
From Travis Olson:
What the hell are you talking about. So you have the mariners giving up two prospects in the top 79 in baseball. Meanwhile the Yankees give up no top 100 prospects. Come on. East coast bias much.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the disappointing loss to the Astros on Sunday and the Brewers on Monday. The M's haven't played very clean, so what's gone wrong? Also, Brady is evolving as a fan, but he's not sure he likes that. And, the M's need bullpen help, but no one seems to agree. Also, the crew from the Marine Layer podcast stops by to talk about their experience at the All-Star Game. CLICK HERE:
PRIORITIES STRAIGHT: As the trade deadline nears, the Mariners are reportedly zeroing in on a specific target. CLICK HERE:
LEGENDS UNITE: The Mariners will have a full contingent at the Baseball Hall of Fame next weekend, as Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez will be in attendance for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.