MLB's All-Time Strikeout Leader is Being Honored with Unique Minor League Bobblehead
Major League Baseball's all-time strikeout leader is being honored with a unique minor league bobblehead on Saturday.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, are giving away Nolan Ryan bobbleheads to the first 2,000 fans. Ryan never played for the Jumbo Shrimp, but he did play for the Jacksonville Suns, who were in existence from 1962-1968, 1970-1984 and 1991-2016.
Ryan made all of three appearances in Jacksonville during the 1967 season, going 1-0 in seven innings.
One of the most successful pitchers in baseball history, Ryan pitched in 27 major league seasons with the New York Mets, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and California Angels. He won 324 career games against 292 losses, and had a lifetime 3.19 ERA. Incredibly durable, he made 773 starts, including 16 seasons of 30 or more. He threw an MLB-record seven no-hitters and led baseball in strikeouts in seven different seasons. An eight-time All-Star, Ryan also won two ERA titles and captured a World Series in 1969 with the Mets. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.
He's also served as an executive for both the Astros and the Rangers.
As for the Marlins, the parent club of the Jumbo Shrimp, they are 39-47 on the season. They'll take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET. Cal Quantrill (MIA) pitches against Chad Patrick.
Quantrill has gone 3-7 with a 5.42 ERA this year while Patrick is 3-7 with a 3.51. THe Brewers are 49-39.
