New York Mets Ask Versatile Star to Play Rehab Game at New Position to Help Club
The New York Mets have a dilemma.
Maybe Jeff McNeil is the solution.
The Mets’ second baseman, McNeil will play center field during his rehab assignment at Single-A St. Lucie on Thursday.
With Jose Siri out for the near future with a broken left leg, the Mets could use McNeil to fill that center field hole.
McNeil, 33, is recovering from a strained right oblique muscle, an injury that occurred during spring training. He has played in three rehab games at St. Lucie already, and the Mets haven’t said yet whether he will stay in St. Lucie after Thursday.
McNeil, a two-time All-Star and the 2022 National League batting champion, has appeared in 505 major league games at second base, a combined 325 in the corner outfield spots and just three in center field.
Wednesday, before the Mets took on the Minnesota Twins to close their three-game series, manager Carlos Mendoza had this to say, according to SNY.tv.
"This is nothing new for him, he's played there before. But we wanted to take advantage of this opportunity in the minor leagues. He's on board with it, so he'll get a game tomorrow in center," the manager said.
"We just felt like since he's down there right now, why not use this opportunity to get him some exposure there," Mendoza added.
Since the injury to Siri, Tyrone Taylor has been the main option in center field.
Should McNeil wind up playing in center field, he would be an offensive upgrade over Taylor, 31.
McNeil is a career .289 hitter in his seven seasons with the Mets. Taylor has a career .239 average and is hitting only .154 this season in 11 games. He has driven in one run.
