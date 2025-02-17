New York Mets Catcher Prospect Kevin Parada Loses 15 Pounds Ahead of Spring Training
The New York Mets already have a promising young catcher on their big league roster in Francisco Alvarez, but they could very well add another.
Kevin Parada went No. 11 overall to the Mets in the 2022 MLB Draft, coming off a strong career at Georgia Tech. He entered 2023 ranked as MLB Pipeline's No. 36 prospect in baseball – third-highest among catchers.
The past few years haven't gone particularly well for the 23-year-old backstop, though, and his future in the big leagues is suddenly in question. Parada seems cognizant of that as he arrives at spring training camp as a non-roster invitee, undergoing a major physical change in an attempt to get things back on track.
According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Parada lost 15 pounds this past offseason. He did so by largely cutting out sweets and snacks from his diet, all while continuing to ramp up his strength workouts.
One could even say – in line with the annual preseason cliche – that Parada is in the best shape of his life.
Parada hit .248 with 14 home runs, 23 doubles, 54 RBIs and a .751 OPS across 105 games going from Single-A to High-A to Double-A in 2023. He spent all of 2024 in Double-A, batting .214 with 13 home runs, 17 doubles, 43 RBIs and a .663 OPS in 114 games.
After heading into 2023 as the No. 3 prospect in the Mets' farm system, Parada ranked No. 25 by the end of 2024. Even with Alvarez graduating to the majors, two other Mets catching prospects rank above Parada at this point – Daiverson Gutierrez and Ronald Hernandez – while Yovanny Rodriguez is only two spots behind.
If Parada's new physique doesn't compromise his power at the plate, instead helping him become more athletic behind it, then he could see his MLB debut in short order. A full spring training camp lies ahead for the Mets staff to analyze the new-look youngster, making the new five weeks critical to his future in the organization.
