Former White Sox Slugger Eloy Jiménez Undergoes Transformation With Tampa Bay Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays took a flier on Eloy Jiménez earlier this offseason, and the 28-year-old slugger is seemingly taking his new chance seriously.
Jiménez joined the Rays on a minor league deal back in December. The Baltimore Orioles, who acquired the designated hitter in a trade with the Chicago White Sox at the deadline, let Jiménez hit free agency by declining his $16.5 million option and handing him a $3 million buyout.
Rays manager Kevin Cash went on the Rays Radio Network on Friday, touching on a wide variety of topics a few days into spring training. Cash spoke about Jiménez's place with the team, including how he lost close to 25 pounds this offseason in an attempt to prepare his body for a healthy campaign.
Jiménez has appeared in an average of just 89 games a year since 2021. He has dealt with a ruptured left pectoral tendon, a calf injury, a sore heel, groin discomfort, a left adductor strain and multiple hamstring strains, on top of getting his appendix removed.
Cash said Jiménez will play some outfield and first base during camp to see if there is a fit on the big league roster.
Jiménez has largely built a reputation with his bat, though, which has had its ups and downs over the past few years.
Upon making his MLB debut in 2019, Jiménez finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting. He then won a Silver Slugger in 2020. By the time he turned 24 years old, Jiménez was a .276 hitter with an .848 OPS, racking up 45 home runs and 120 RBIs through 177 MLB games.
Jiménez hit .249 with a .740 OPS in 2021, only to bounce back with a .295 batting average and an .858 OPS in 2022. His OPS dipped back down to .758 in 2023, though, and it plummeted to .626 in 2024.
For his career, Jiménez is a .269 hitter with a .780 OPS, averaging 29 home runs and 90 RBIs per 162 games. And yet, Jiménez's 6.6 career offensive WAR is dragged down by his -5.0 career defensive WAR.
That may stand in the way of Jiménez carving out a roster spot in Tampa Bay, considering how heavily the team has typically valued defensive versatility. But with a new physical profile, perhaps Jiménez can turn things around and prove himself in the field, on top of reestablishing himself at the plate.
